Wike lauds police officers’ wives on skill’s centre

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has lauded the effort of the Police Officers’ Wives Association in constructing a skill acquisition centre for Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) in Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state. Speaking during the inauguration of the centre, named after Hajiya Hajara Usman Alkali Baba, the President of POWA and wife of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) at the Iguwuta Divisional Headquarters in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Wike said the state government did not hesitate to partner POWA to establish the centre when the idea was first muted. He recalled that when in June 2021, Hajiya Hajara Usman Alkali Baba first visited and solicited for support to establish the centre for wives and children of police officers in Rivers State, he had to give the go ahead. Wike, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, affirmed that it was laudable that the skill acquisition centre has been constructed to enable police officers wives, children and all those who care to learn skills do so. He said: “I remember that during your first visit to the state, you promised to establish this centre, and you severally followed the progress of work and now we are here to commission the project.”
