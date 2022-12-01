Wike links brain drain to insecurity, absence of tools

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has blamed a lack of the needed equipment and the security challenges facing the country for the continuous exodus of professionals, mostly doctors, to other countries for greener pastures. Wike said this yesterday at the inauguration of the Renal Centre and House Officers Quarters at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt. The governor said: “When you talk about brain drain, it is not only associated with the medical profession.

“So many people leave this country because of unemployment. “So, many people have left this country because of insecurity. So many people have left this country because where they work the equipment is not there. “It is not only just because of welfare that is why you see brain drain, no. It is not correct.”

