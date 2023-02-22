Politics

Wike, Makinde, Other G-5 Governors To Face PDP Sanction

  1. The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and other G-5 governors will after the general elections face sanction from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged anti-party activities.

The National Working Committee (NWC) who disclosed this on Wednesday said that the leadership of the party sees the presidential elections as a massive task and has decided to deal with the alleged anti-party activities of Governor Wike-led Integrity Group after the elections.

A member of the PDP NWC and former governor of a North-West state who is privy to the development told Punch that the action of the aggrieved governors infuriated party stakeholders across the board, warning that the failure to call them to order would raise a lot of questions from loyal members of the party.

He said, “We watched every day how these leaders ridiculed the party. Nobody said they had no reasons to be aggrieved, but we generally agreed that there were other ways to speak on the issues than the way they did.

“When the elders (Board of Trustees) intervened, we all thought the crisis was over, but it only got worse. We expect some sanctions, although the leadership of the party will set in motion what to do with them.

“At the NEC, it was nothing short of a disgrace to wake up to see governors dancing not in solidarity with their party, but with rival parties to cast aspersions on the same PDP that catapulted them to national prominence.

“It’s a good thing that Ayu is focused on the elections, but we would like to see what happens after that.”

The biggest indication of what lies ahead for the Wike-led group came from the Deputy National Youth Leader of the party, Timothy Osadolor, who said that sanction for the aggrieved governors “is not a question of if but when.”

Osadolor stated, “How else could they have worked against the party than they have already? If they didn’t know that there would be sanctions, they wouldn’t be running to their states’ High Courts to procure ex-parte orders, but they are merely buying time.

“They know that they have erred, and the full wrath of the law will fall upon them. It’s not a matter of if, but of when.”
Osadolor added, “When the dust of elections is over, the party will revisit the issue. The party is supreme. Head or tail, their issue will be treated.”

It would be recalled that the “Integrity Group” also called the G-5 governors pulled out of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council last year, insisting that except for the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, quits his position, they wouldn’t have anything to do with the campaigns.

Following Ayu’s refusal to go and the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s apparent non-interest in the sacking of the former Senate President, the governors have since pitched their tents with their preferred presidential candidates.

While Wike and  Makinde were said to be allegedly working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Ortom has openly endorsed the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, even as Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi are reportedly torn between Atiku and Obi.

 

