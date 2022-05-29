Wike mourns victims of P’Harcourt Polo Club stampede

Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has mourned the victims of the stampede that occurred at the Polo Club, Port Harcourt, expressing grief over the loss of lives in the unfortunate incident.

Wike, who spoke in a statement through his special assistant on media, Kelvin Ebiri, said he was disheartened by the tragedy, “and expressed profound condolences to the bereaved families.”

He said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, I pray for God to grant the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the loss of their loved ones.

“I also pray for the souls of all the faithful departed rest in perfect peace. And to the injured, I wish them a speedy recovery.”

Wike also said that “the state government will constitute a probe panel to investigate the incident and details on what transpired.”

Police confirmed 31 had died when a stampede occurred as people tried to enter the venue where a church was hosting a programme on Saturday morning.

