Metro & Crime

Wike mourns victims of P’Harcourt Polo Club stampede

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has mourned the victims of the stampede that occurred at the Polo Club, Port  Harcourt, expressing grief over the loss of lives in the unfortunate incident.

Wike, who spoke in a statement through his special assistant on media, Kelvin Ebiri, said he was disheartened by the tragedy, “and  expressed  profound condolences to the bereaved families.”

He said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, I pray for God to grant the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the loss of their loved ones.

“I also pray for the souls of all the faithful departed rest in perfect peace. And to the injured, I wish them a speedy recovery.”

Wike also said that “the state government will constitute a probe panel to investigate the incident and details on what transpired.”

Police confirmed 31 had died when a stampede occurred as people tried to enter the venue where a church was hosting a programme on Saturday morning.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara to FG: Save us from imminent disaster on federal roads, bridges

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin The Kwara State Government has sent a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to save the state from imminent disaster as a result of the collapsed Moro Bailey and Ohan bridges, both  in Moro Local Government Area of the state, as well as the washed-off road close to the Oyun […]
Metro & Crime

Again, herdsmen attack Agatu kill four set houses ablaze

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Ortom’s aide escape assassination   Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi   Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Sunday again, attacked Odugbeho headquarters of Agatu Local Government Area killing four people. This is as the Principal Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Government House Administration, Hon. James Anbua same day escaped an assassination attempt at his country home, […]
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums kill Customs officer in Jigawa, steal rifles

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Police in Jigawa have confirmed that hoodlums shot dead a Customs officer and injured one other in Ringim Local Government Area of the state. The Police Spokesman in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Dutse on Monday. Jinjiri said the hoodlums allegedly attacked the officers while on routine […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica