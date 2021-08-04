Wike: N’Assembly’s rejection of e-transmission, coup against Nigerians

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday described the rejection of electronic transmission of election results by the All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the National Assembly, as akin to a coup against Nigerians that clamoured for a free, fair and credible election.

Wike said President Muhammad Buhari’s failure to prevail on APC members in the National Assembly to support the inclusion of electronic transmission of election results in the amended Electoral Act, proved that he was not prepared to leave a legacy of a transparent electoral process.

The governor said he had expected President Buhari, who had openly declared that he respected former President Goodluck Jonathan for not compromising the 2015 general election, to build on the electoral legacy of his predecessor. He stated this during the official presentation of a letter of nomination to him as “The 2020 Governor of the Year Award” by the management of the Leadership Media Group at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Like this: Like Loading...