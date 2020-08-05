Wike: NDDC gave opposition N10bn to stop my re-election

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday alleged that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) released the sum of N10 billion to politicians battling to stop his reelection in 2019. Wike, who spoke during a live television interview in Port Har-court, said he was not surprised over the alleged fraud at the NDDC, stressing that the interventionist agency had since deviated from its original mandate and had turned into a cash cow for corrupt politicians.

Governor Wine said: “I have said before and it is very clear; my concern is everybody knows that NDDC was set up for the development of the region. “Unfortunately, they have turned it into a different thing; NDDC is a cash cow for politicians. In my own election, NDDC brought N10 billion cash to fight against me.”

The governor said governors of the South- South, who were elected on the platform of the PDP were never consulted by NDDC management even though the law establishing it recognised them as part of the management of the agency. He acknowledged that President Muhammadu Buhari had made efforts recently to correct the defect, noting, however, that the ‘political class see the NDDC as a cash cow.’ A few days ago, Wike got a state high court judgement stopping NDDC from executing any project in the state without the consent of the state government.

Like this: Like Loading...