Wike: Nigeria must address drug abuse to solve security problem

Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, has said that the country must address the menace of drug abuse to be able to surmount the current security challenges confronting the country.

The governor stated this when he received the Chairman/ Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig.-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), who paid him a visit during his tour of the agency’s Commands in Rivers State.

The Governor, who noted that the country could not continue to fight security challenges without addressing the problem of drug abuse as a major root cause, said: “As government is fighting insurgency, rape, banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges, we must not look away from drug abuse as root cause and if we succeed in cutting down the supply of illicit drugs, we would have substantially solved the problem of insecurity in the country.”

Wike further stated that with the personality and antecedents of Marwa in public service, he had no doubt that he would succeed as NDLEA Chairman if given all the necessary support by the authorities and stakeholders.

He added: “I have no doubt that the magic you did in Lagos as the Military Administrator, you will replicate the same in NDLEA if given the necessary support by the authorities and all stakeholders.”

The governor, however, donated some vehicles towards enhancing the operations of the state Command of the NDLEA, even as he also pledged his administration’s readiness to help in building a rehabilitation centre for the agency in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Responding, Marwa told the governor that he kicked off the tour of NDLEA Commands from Rivers State because of his affinity to the state, having started his military career in the state after graduating from the NDA in 1973.

Marwa, who added that as Mene Yereba 1 of Ogoni land, he feels more at home in Rivers State, however, commended Governor Wike for the great job he is doing for the people of the state and his support for the war against drug abuse.

