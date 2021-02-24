News

Wike: Nigeria must address drug abuse to solve security problem

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, has said that the country must address the menace of drug abuse to be able to surmount the current security challenges confronting the country.

 

The governor stated this when he received the Chairman/ Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig.-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), who paid him a visit during his tour of the agency’s Commands in Rivers State.

 

The Governor, who noted that the country could not continue to fight security challenges without addressing the problem of drug abuse as a major root cause, said: “As government is fighting insurgency, rape, banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges, we must not look away from drug abuse as root cause and if we succeed in cutting down the supply of illicit drugs, we would have substantially solved the problem of insecurity in the country.”

 

Wike further stated that with the personality and antecedents of Marwa in public service, he had no doubt that he would succeed as NDLEA Chairman if given all the necessary support by the authorities and stakeholders.

 

He added: “I have no doubt that the magic you did in Lagos as the Military Administrator, you will replicate the same in NDLEA if given the necessary support by the authorities and all stakeholders.”

 

The governor, however, donated some vehicles towards enhancing the operations of the state Command of the NDLEA, even as he also pledged his administration’s readiness to help in building a rehabilitation centre for the agency in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

 

Responding, Marwa told the governor that he kicked off the tour of NDLEA Commands from Rivers State because of his affinity to the state, having started his military career in the state after graduating from the NDA in 1973.

 

Marwa, who added that as Mene Yereba 1 of Ogoni land, he feels more at home in Rivers State, however, commended Governor Wike for the great job he is doing for the people of the state and his support for the war against drug abuse.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gbajabiamila: Reps support total reforms in aviation industry

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said the House will continue to support reforms in the aviation industry, a key contributor to the growth of the country’s economy, through legislation.   The speaker, who gave the position of the House at the opening of a threeday public hearing on six […]
News

PDP to Buhari: Our administrations are incomparable

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said there is no comparison between its government and the present President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration. The party argued that to compare the two administrations was a slap on the sensibilities of Nigerians. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Buhari […]
News

Abia community protests imposition of monarch

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Residents of Umuokpo Amairi na abuo autonomous community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State have protested against exclusion of their ‘King-elect’, Chief Micah Ohajuru from the list of royal fathers due to be given staff of office by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.   The protesters, who took to the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Highway to showcase […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica