Wike: Nigeria needs a Field Marshal

Rivers state Governor and a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that Nigeria needed a Field Marshal to turn around the fortunes of the country. He also announced that when elected as the President of the country, the issue of banditary would be a thing of history.

Addressing delegates of the party in Awka Anambra State, yesterday, Wike said that he has the capacity to manage the affairs of the country, adding that he has done it in Rivers State and would do the same in the country.

Wike also stated that even though a son of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, was in the race, he cannot win the ticket of the party through theories, noting that it is not about delivering lectures but action.

“I know that your brother is contesting but you have only 40 delegates without the members of the State Working Committee and those votes would be a waste if you vote for him. So, you rather give me those votes and I will win and he will not win.

“I am not here to teach you about the economy or that I am a trader or that I carry my own bag but to win the votes of delegates and after that, we can begin to talk about the economy”, he said.

“If elected president of Nigeria come February, 2023, let anyone who said he is a bandit wait for us to meet face to face”, he said. He said that the present situation whereby the ruling All Progressives Congresses (APC) continued to heap blames on the opposition parties was wrong.

“In Rivers, everyone knows the kind of political struggle I had with the APC and saw how I defeated them. If given the ticket, I have the capacity to replicate the same”, he said. He said PDP has the opportunity to utilize the next general elections to return to power, saying, “ if we fail to win next year’s presidential election, just forget the party.”

He said what stands before anybody contesting for the position of PDP president was beyond theory or one being an importer”.

Wike noted that the job of the president or governor is to assign responsibilities, and ensure that they are obeyed, and “I promise to assemble the best brains to return the country to its lost glory. “I also intend to build bridges of unity and ensure that the kind of division we now have across tribal and religious lines are corrected”, he said.

Former Governor of Gombe State, Mr Ibrahim Dankwambo, who earlier spoke, said Wike is a tested and trusted leader. “Wike has served as local government chairman, Minister, and governor. He has passed through the crucible of leadership and can salvage the country from its present challenges”, he said.

Chief Maxwell Okaudo, a member of PDP Board of Trustee from Anambra State, said the party needed experience and courageous candidate to face the 2023 presidential election.

