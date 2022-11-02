Wike: No amount of blackmail can resolve PDP crisis

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has charged the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to take definite steps towards entrenching equity, fairness and justice in the affairs of the main opposition party, stressing that no amount of blackmail can resolve the crisis rocking the party.

The governor made the remark yesterday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, when the Managing Director and Editor-in- Chief of the New Telegraph Newspaper, Mr Ayodele Aminu, presented him a letter of nomination as Political Icon of the Year in the New Telegraph’s Award 2022. Wike, who expressed appreciation for the nomination, said it was important that the PDP does the right thing, instead of the current situation where some members feel marginalised and alienated from the system. “When we begin to see we are all stakeholders, then we begin to see the future. But when we marginalise a section of this country by those who believe they are dominant….

“You need peace; if there is no peace it will be difficult. You must show Nigerians that you are sincere in order not to tell them that you are not serious. “You must start from your house. No amount of blackmail will solve the problem. We said there should be zoning in line with the party’s constitution. And when we said it was time to zone the presidency, he said no.

“All the professional praise-singers and beggars are abusing people. These are people who contested the presidentialprimarywithout one vote. From being a presidential aspirant to a spokesman,” he said. According to Wike, the PDP can redeem itself by doing the right thing rather than trying to force members to do what is not right.

He said he would continue to insist that the National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, steps down as he promised, adding that nobody can kill him for speaking the truth. His words: “It’s unfortunate that poor Nigerians do not understand. Look at the United Kingdom: Boris Johnson attended a party during Covid-19 and he had to resign. You don’t buy dignity and honour. Liz Truss equallyresignedasUKprime minister after six weeks in office because of her honour and dignity. “Look at an ordinary chairman.

I thought that by now he would have challenged us in court. He would have said gentlemen, for my honour and dignity, let me resign. “Is he the man that wants to lead the PDP and present candidates to Nigerians? This man, in all honesty, cannot take the party anywhere. How can I allow a crook to lead me? Look at the people who want to change Nigeria.”

