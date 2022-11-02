News Top Stories

Wike: No amount of blackmail can resolve PDP crisis

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has charged the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to take definite steps towards entrenching equity, fairness and justice in the affairs of the main opposition party, stressing that no amount of blackmail can resolve the crisis rocking the party.

The governor made the remark yesterday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, when the Managing Director and Editor-in- Chief of the New Telegraph Newspaper, Mr Ayodele Aminu, presented him a letter of nomination as Political Icon of the Year in the New Telegraph’s Award 2022. Wike, who expressed appreciation for the nomination, said it was important that the PDP does the right thing, instead of the current situation where some members feel marginalised and alienated from the system. “When we begin to see we are all stakeholders, then we begin to see the future. But when we marginalise a section of this country by those who believe they are dominant….

“You need peace; if there is no peace it will be difficult. You must show Nigerians that you are sincere in order not to tell them that you are not serious. “You must start from your house. No amount of blackmail will solve the problem. We said there should be zoning in line with the party’s constitution. And when we said it was time to zone the presidency, he said no.

“All the professional praise-singers and beggars are abusing people. These are people who contested the presidentialprimarywithout one vote. From being a presidential aspirant to a spokesman,” he said. According to Wike, the PDP can redeem itself by doing the right thing rather than trying to force members to do what is not right.

He said he would continue to insist that the National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, steps down as he promised, adding that nobody can kill him for speaking the truth. His words: “It’s unfortunate that poor Nigerians do not understand. Look at the United Kingdom: Boris Johnson attended a party during Covid-19 and he had to resign. You don’t buy dignity and honour. Liz Truss equallyresignedasUKprime minister after six weeks in office because of her honour and dignity. “Look at an ordinary chairman.

I thought that by now he would have challenged us in court. He would have said gentlemen, for my honour and dignity, let me resign. “Is he the man that wants to lead the PDP and present candidates to Nigerians? This man, in all honesty, cannot take the party anywhere. How can I allow a crook to lead me? Look at the people who want to change Nigeria.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP govs call for repeal of Police Trust Fund Act

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Governors elected on the platform the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called for repeal of section 4(1) of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, 2019. The Act empowers the president to deduct 0.5 per cent of the total revenue accruing to the Federation Account for the benefit of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund. But […]
News

BBNaija Season 6, Shine Ya Eye, kicks-off

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

  Big Brother Naija season six has officially begun and this year’s season is tagged “Shine Ya Eye”.   The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made this known during the opening ceremony of the BBNaija Season 6.   The organisers of Big Brother Naija Season 6 have said that the N90m (£158,000) grand prize […]
News

Yola NMDPRA queries two filling stations over fuel scarcity

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) Adamawa/ Taraba field office has carried out a rigorous surveillance yesterday in Yola, Adamawa State capital in order to check artificial fuel scarcity in the state. In an interview with journalists after visiting several filling stations in Yola and Jimeta, the Operations Controller, Adamawa/ Taraba field […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica