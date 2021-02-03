News

Wike: No single ethnic group owns NDDC

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) belongs to the entire people of the Niger Delta region and not to a particular ethnic group. This is as the governor faulted the position of some ethnic groups in the region that are behaving as if they own the Commission, adding that no one particular ethnic group could assert itself as the dominant owner of the Commission, as has been observed in recent times.

The governor, who disclosed this yesterday while receiving the Interim Management Committee of NDDC who paid him a visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital, decried the posture of those who always kick against the appointment of people to head the Commission because they feel such persons are not from the core Niger Delta states. The governor also noted that such people also left their states and came to Rivers State to block the gates of the Commission, cause crisis and frustrate economic activities. He said: “Anybody can be appointed in the Niger Delta region.

There are people who believe that if they appoint somebody from Edo or Cross River States for example, they will say no. That those people are not from the core Niger Delta states. We must have to stop this.

“NDDC does not belong to any ethnic group in the Niger Delta region. It does not belong to anybody. There are people who have seen themselves as the owners of NDDC. They leave their state and come to NDDC to block the Commission’s gate. We are peaceful people, but nobody should push us to the point where we can tell you enough is enough. “The next time they try it again to cause a crisis in our state, I will mobilise our people against them. I am not saying if you have grievances with NDDC you should not seek how to settle it, but do not use such to cause problems for us and to make economic activities static.”

