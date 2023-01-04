Wike: Nobody can expel G-5 from PDP

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that nobody, including those abusing him, can drive the G-5 Governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that they built the party and have the right to remain as members. Wike also said abusing members of the Integrity Group of the PDP will only complicate the lingering crisis in the party, and cautioned those who are issuing threats of possible punitive action against the G-5 Governors to perish the thought. The governor spoke at the Mgbuodohia Community Primary School Premises, venue of the flag-off of the construction of Mgbuodohia Road in Rumuolumene Town of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area yesterday. The governor noted that those abusing him are jobbers and political flirts who jump from one party to another every other day, with one of them now a spokesman for the party. He said: “They are not bothered, but those of us who since 1998 joined this party, contributed for the survival of this party until now, we keep shouting whenever we see danger coming. “Abuses upon abuses, it will not change anything, rather it will spoil more things. What you don’t know, ask people, seek for advice, people will help you to solve the problem. “Nobody can drive us from this house we have built. All of us will fight here. So, if anybody thinks that you can just sit in your house and dish out orders, it will not work. The house will collapse on you. So, you better think twice.” He also clarified his comment on the endorsement of Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, instead of his former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, stressing that it stems from concern for the PDP. He insisted that for Obasanjo to have gone ahead to endorse the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, instead of his former vice, it means something must be fundamentally wrong. The governor observed that Obasanjo had served as president on the platform of the PDP with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as his vice for eight years, hence, ideally he should have been in a better position to solicit for support from Nigerians on his behalf with confidence. But if such was not done, Wike noted, by way of endorsement, then something was fundamentally wrong that should elicit concern by members of the party. He said: “I meant no bad. I’m only worried as a prominent PDP member. “A man who loves PDP should be worried. I was not mocking anybody. I was merely worried. My prayer was, look, let Obasanjo remain quiet and not say anything. That was all my prayer, but my prayer didn’t work. “My prayer was that if this man makes any statement, it will indict us because he was president under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for eight years, and he worked with our presidential candidate.” Wike wondered that instead of people in the party to look at the issues critically, and ponder on what could be done with the seeming wrong, they are abusing him. “What did I do? I didn’t do anything. All I did was to express concern.” Wike insisted that it is only those who love the PDP that would be bent on ensuring that nothing untoward happened to it.

