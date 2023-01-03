News

Wike: Nobody can expel G-5 from PDP

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that nobody, including those abusing him, can drive the G-5 Governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that they built the party and have the right to remain as members.

Wike also said abusing members of the Integrity Group of the PDP will only complicate the lingering crisis in the party, and cautioned those who are issuing threats of possible punitive action against the G-5 Governors to perish the thought.

The governor spoke at the Mgbuodohia Community Primary School Premises, venue of the flag-off of the construction of Mgbuodohia Road in Rumuolumene Town of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area Tuesday.

The governor noted that those abusing him are jobbers and political flirts who jump from one party to another every other day, with one of them now a spokesman for the party.

 

