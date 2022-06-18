News Top Stories

Wike not aggrieved, will mobilise his supporters for Atiku –Baraje

…says president will come from S’East in 2027

Former National Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has said that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is not aggrieved over the decision of the party to pick Governor Patrick Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as its vice presidential candidate. Baraje, who was a guest on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday, said that Wike would rather speak with his supporters and work for the success of the PDP at the polls, adding that it would be the turn of the South-East to produce the presidential candidate of the party in 2027.

Recall that the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday, announced Okowa as his running mate, leaving out Wike, who came second during the party’s presidential primary election in Abuja penultimate week. Speaking further on the show, which was monitored by Saturday Telegraph, Baraje said that Wike had a right to contest for the office considering what happened at the latest convention of the party, where he came second with many people thinking that he was going to be picked.

He said: “In any contest like this, only one person would emerge and this has been happening before now, it did not start today. “I trust the sense of judgement of Governor Wike. The only thing is that when something like this happens, people and the person’s supporters will be hurt, but at the end of the day, I know that Governor Wike will gather his supporters, and speak with them.

“It is becoming very interesting because the Presidential Candidate of the ruling party is coming from the south and we all know him. The Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP is coming from the same south. “Okowa is the right candidate. One, because of reach, two, because of age, three, because of vibrancy, four, because of political dexterity, five, because of the tendency that there is an assurance that in 2027, the presidency would shift to the South, and not only to the south, but to the South East, where we know that there have been a lot of agitations.”

 

