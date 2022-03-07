Wike not giving out govt properties to cronies – CRP

The Concerned Rivers People (CRP) yesterday debunked allegations being peddled by the political detractors that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State was involved in confiscation of government landed property and redistributing same to family, friends and cronies. A former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dakuku Peterside, had made the allegation in a recent in- terview he granted to a national daily. Peterside also claimed that an “unknown investor” has been buying up properties across Rivers State and attempted to link the said investor with the authorities in charge of the state. In a swift reaction, Director of CRP, Peter Robinson, described these allegations as figments of imagination and bitter rhetorics of political detractors. Robinson alleged that Peterside and his co- travellers were fabricating stories with a view to provoking a revolt from the people against the government in Rivers State. He added: “We know that our brother, Dakuku is out to provoke a mob action against Wike but he’s proceeding in grave error and turning the issues upside down. “He claims the current administration is seizing public properties and dashing same to friends and cronies. What he has not told the world is who are the owners of the properties allegedly seized and what the owners have done.”
