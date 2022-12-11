Wike, Okowa, Others issued 7-day ultimatum to disclose spending of N625bn derivation refunds

•Face legal offensive

Francis Iwuchukwu

A seven-day ultimatum has been issued on the nine oil-producing states in Nigeria, to, “provide and widely publish details of spending of the oil derivation refunds of N625bn recently paid to them by the Federal Government, including details and locations of projects executed with the money,” or face legal action.

The ultimatum was issued by a Lagos-based rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) through a statement issued by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government recently paid N625.43 billion in oil derivation refunds to the governors of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Ondo, Imo, and Cross River states. The payments covered 13 percent oil derivation, subsidy, and SURE-P refunds. The refunds date from 1999 to 2021.

However, SERAP in its open letter dated December 10, 2022, stated that: “It is in the public interest to publish the details of spending of the refunds. Nigerians have the right to know how their states are spending the refunds. It is part of their legally enforceable human rights.

“Disclosing the information would enable Nigerians to scrutinise the spending of the refunds. Publishing the details of the oil derivation refunds would also promote transparency and accountability in the spending of public funds.”

