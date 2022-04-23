Wike: Only death’ll make me drop 2023 presidential ambition

The Rivers State Governor and presidential aspirant, Mr. Nyesom Wike has insisted that he won’t step down for anyone else vying for the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that the only thing that will prevent him from pursuing his ambition is death. The governor who expressed his resolve in an interview with an online platform of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Friday also reiterated his decision not to be part of an arrangement to pick the candidate of the party through consensus method.

He said that having served as a local government chairman, a minister and now a two term governor, he remains the most qualified among the PDP aspirants to win the presidential election for the party. Wike, who had equally distanced himself from suggestion that he was eyeing the vice president slot said: “The only thing that will make me quit is death; if I’m alive, we will finish it on 28/29 of May (date for PDP presidential primaries). “I have been a local government chairman which is the grassroots. I have been a minister and now a governor.

How many of the aspirants have such experience? If they put me and other aspirants side by side, the delegates will choose me, because I have been the one going from state to state telling them to vote for me.” “Why would I step down for anybody? If you want to do consensus, you will do it with equity and fairness. If the consensus you want to do is to gang up against one or two people, why will I join in that type of consensus? The people talking about consensus, are their hands clean? Their hands are not clean.”

“Are the hands of those demanding consensus clean? People talking about consensus are the ones running the election. Is it the party’s decision? “It is not the party that is talking. In politics, there is something called shine shine bobo. The more you look, the less you see. Some people think they can deceive me with consensus. It’s a scam. I don’t like being deceived in my life.”

