Wike: Only PDP can rescue Nigeria

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can rescue Nigeria from the present situation of the country. Wike stated this during his New Year visit to Governor Bala Mohammed at the Ramat Government House, yesterday in Bauchi.

 

According to him: “The inability of the present administration of APC-led government to deliver on its mandate to Nigerians, who voted for them as well as their failure to protect the lives and property of the citizens is worrying.”

 

He said: “There is no day that passes without people dying and the APC-led Federal Government doesn’t care about such gruesome killings on daily basis. All this happens because of failure in APC’s leadership. We cannot continue like this. We need to have change in the country.

 

“We’ll make sure that PDP is united and use the advantage of the failure of APC to take over power in Nigeria come 2023 to rescue the country from collapsing. But if we make another mistake, it will be difficult for God to forgive us,” Wike stressed.

 

He added that the present administration has failed Nigerians in many ways in terms of insecurity, bandits, kidnapping as well as dwindling economy with most of the common people suffering, dying in abject and wallowing poverty in Nigeria today.

 

He, however, commended Governor Bala Mohammed on infrastructural development and his deepest concerns towards improving the lives of the people in Bauchi State.

 

While fielding questions from the journalists on his visit, Governor Wike said his visit to Bauchi was imperative and an effort “towards uniting our great party, PDP to take over power in 2023 general elections in the country.”

 

“What Nigerians need most for now is good leadership; a strong leader who has a vision to embrace all Nigerians irrespective of religious, ethnicity and or tribal differences.”

 

Earlier, in his speech, Mohammed thanked the Rivers State Governor for honouring his invitation, especially on this memorable day of January 1, 2022. Mohammed described Wike as inspiring leader and mentor with good leadership qualities and a best friend.

 

The Rivers State Governor also paid a similar visit to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu at his place in Bauchi.

 

