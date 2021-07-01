News

Wike: Only threatened govs like Matawalle join APC

RiversStateGovernor, Nyesom Wike, has faulted the decampingof ZamfaraState Governor, Bello Matawalle from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This is as he noted that governors who mean well for their states should be delivering democracy dividends; instead those that are spineless and threatened by the APC decamp to the party. Wike also said that the credibility and integrity of Matawalle is now at stake following his defection, adding that only governors who cannot perform decamp to APC, primarily to seek protection from a party that is allegedly fighting corruption. Wike, who spoke in Port Harcourt, the state capital, during the inauguration of the reconstructed Rumuigbo, Chief Johnson Amadi, Igbodo, Finima, Rumuopareli, Bauchi, Ohia and Isaac Boro Streets in Old Government Residential Area (GRA).

