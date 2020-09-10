Wike: Opposition parties disappointed over workers’ planned protest

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike yesterday said that the opposition political parties in the state were disappointed that workers no longer embarked on their planned protest after the intervention of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The governor, who spoke after the inspection of ongoing Rebisi, GRA, Rumuola and Rumuogba flyover bridges projects and road construction in Port Harcourt and Obio/ Akpor Local Government Areas of the state, noted that he had continued to utilise the mandate given to him by the people of the state to provide basic infrastructure. Wike expressed satisfaction that all contending issues were amicably resolved with the Organised Labour, adding that through passion and commitment he has judiciously utilised the government’s scarce resources for the development of the state.

He pointed out that the opposition parties and those who thought the state would be plunged into crisis were disappointed, saying: “All the issues were mere understanding and now that they have understood our position, they said they have to suspend the protest.” The governor added: “So for me, I am happy that there was nothing like conflict in the state. At the end of the day, those of them who were thinking that Rivers State will be shut down were highly disappointed.

“It is not the amount of resources you get that determines the kind of projects you carry out for your people. It is your commitment, your passion for the development of your people. If you have very good resources and you don’t have the passion and commitment, the resources will not be utilised for the good of the people.

“If you have the passion and commitment as we do, even the little resources that we have will be judiciously used for the development of the state.” Wike, therefore, expressed delight over the speed at which the various flyover bridges were advancing, stressing that the Rebisi Flyover would be completed by December, this year, while the Rumuogba and Okoro-Nu-Odo flyovers would be completed by February, 2021.

He described the Rebisi Flyover as an engineering masterpiece and commended Julius Berger, the contractor handling the project, for delivering a quality project. “I am indeed proud that I am able to contribute my own little quota to the development of our state. I have not abused the mandate given to me by the people of Rivers State, and I have also not disappointed them,” he stated.

