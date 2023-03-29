News

Wike, Ortom sponsored Ayu’s suspension, says Aniagwu

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

A spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council Charles Aniagwu has accused Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and his Benue state counterpart Samuel Ortom of masterminding the suspension of the party’s National Chair- man Iyorchia Ayu.

The Delta State Commissioner for Information said Ayu’s suspension was arranged to inflict the treatment of former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole on Ayu.

He said Section 57(7) of the PDP Constitution states who has the power to suspend or discipline a member of the National Working Committee or National Executive Committee of the party.

“They were ignorant of the provisions of the party’s constitution as amended in 2017,” Ani- agwu said. He added: “When they proceeded to ask the ward of the National Chairman to take disciplinary action against him assuming that they have the power they ought to have given him fair hearing by summoning him to give him the opportunity to defend himself but Section 57 doesn’t give them the power to carry out such action against a member of NWC.

“So if anyone is proceeding to court with such illegal suspension is just making unnecessary troubles for the party.” He maintained that the ex parte order from the court restraining Ayu from parading him- self as the PDP National Chairman was faulty.

Martins Adegboyega

