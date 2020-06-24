Wike: PDP NWC members are tax collectors

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has described some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) as tax collectors who don’t have respect for people. Wike, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Port Harcourt, noted that rather than NWC carrying everybody along in Edo State, they resorted to using the media to blackmail him. He said he would no longer participate in the reconciliation efforts of the Edo State Chapter of the PDP, just as he wondered why the NWC now wants to consult governors of the party. Wike questioned why the NWC did not consult with governors in the case of Bayelsa State and warned that if PDP is not careful, the crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be a child’s play.

He said: “I told them that in Edo State, we must handle the issue carefully and carry everybody along. They must respect human beings and not behave like tax collectors. “They said because an order was obtained from a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, then I am responsible.

“I have had sleepless nights to resolve the issue in Edo State. The Governors of Edo, Adamawa and Delta states know what I have done to resolve the issues in Edo State. “As a result of this senseless accusation, I have pulled out of Edo State settlement. My integrity matters. “I know the members of the NWC of PDP who connived with a newspaper. They are tax collectors. Let them challenge me and I will come out with more facts. “Nobody will rubbish me by raising false accusations against me. I will fight back,” he stated.

The governor said he would not accept injustice. “I am brought up not to accept injustice, and that is why I keep speaking out on national issues. Nobody in PDP can intimidate Rivers State. “Nobody can threaten me because I said things must be done constitutionally. I will always continue to satisfy my conscience. From now on, I want to concentrate on the development of Rivers State,” he added. Meanwhile, the PDP has described the publication against Wike as handiwork of its political enemies. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, denied that any member of its NWC sponsored any media publication against Governor Wike. “Our party holds Governor Wike and indeed all our PDP governors, who, of course, have been the pillars of our great party, with utmost respect and had always consulted them on all party affairs,” the party said. It appreciated the efforts and sacrifices of its governors and pledged not allow enemies of the party to cause disunity within its fold. “This time demands the unity of all our leaders in order to keep our political rivals, who are facing extinction, from importing their crises into our party,” PDP added. The party promised to remain one indivisible family, adding that its members would “resist every attempt by external forces to divide our ranks at this critical time.”

Like this: Like Loading...