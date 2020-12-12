Wike: PDP NWC working to create feud among govs

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday accused the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of trying to create problem among PDP governors, thereby jeopardising the party’s prospect to clinch the presidency in 2023. Wike, while speaking on a live television programme in Port Harcourt said it was regrettable that instead of capitalising on the inefficiency and maladministration that has characterised the All Progressives Congress (APC) five years in power, PDP’s NWC is deepening cracks in the party.

He faulted the decision of the NWC to jettison the recommendations of Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom-led committee set up to reconcile the party in Niger and Plateau states, just because of its vested interest in Niger State.

He said: “PDP ought to have harvested from the inefficiency of the APC; from the maladministration of the APC. Ordinarily, that is what opposition party ought to do. “If you ask me, are Nigerians waiting for a change? Yes.

If you ask me as a member of PDP, am I ready to support PDP to takeover, yes. But, if you ask me currently as it is, is the leadership of the party willing for us to harvest this opportunity for a change, I will say no.” He explained that rather than focus on strategies to take advantage of the growing disenchantment with the APC government, the NWC is using two former governors of Imo and Cross River states and a serving Senator from Benue State.

The governor added: “An opposition party that ought to be united, to work, to take over the affairs of government, because people are waiting for this opportunity, but the current leadership of NWC is not prepared for that, rather, what they have done is to constitute some people to sow a seed of discord among governors for their own selfish interest. And that will boomerang; that will consume them.”

Wike said because he lacks the ability to defect to the APC or another political party, he will continue to do what he can to ensure the survival of the PDP. He said: “I will not allow anybody to kill PDP. They have capacity to move to APC.

I don’t and I cannot move to APC. So, anybody that tries to do something to destroy PDP, I will not allow you. Anybody that I see that has the trait to destroy the PDP, I will not allow it.” The governor accused the current leadership of NWC of merely being interested in retaining current structure of the party to remain in power, and not to win the 2023 election.

“The present National Working Committee is not interested or doing anything to take over the realms of government in 2023. When your interest is to remain in power, you are no longer interested to win election.” Wike said the level of insecurity leading to deaths, particularly in Borno State and other parts of the country ought to have compelled President Buhari to keep his promise of honouring the invitation by the House of Representatives.

