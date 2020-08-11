Wike: PDP won’t allow APC rig Edo election

River State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo Governorship Election, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the party will scuttle plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use security agencies to rig the September 19 polls.

Wike, who disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital, however, said that the APC was confident about winning because they wanted to rig the election.

While adding that the PDP had gathered enough intelligence reports about the plot, and would scuttle such moves at the appropriate time, the governor also stated that Governor Godwin Obaseki could not be described as an ingrate because he has proven to be a man of character.

Wike said: “Governor Godwin Obaseki is not an ingrate like Adams Oshiomhole and Osagie Ize-Iyamu who can do anything including betraying people to grab power. Obaseki is morally qualified and stands out as the best candidate for the September 19 election.

“Edo people cannot support and desire the handover of power to the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who is a nomadic politician and ingrate. “It is Oshiomhole who is an ingrate because he once told us that Obaseki served as the brain box of his administration that lasted eight years. How can such a person become an ingrate?

“Look at Ize-Iyamu, he served as Secretary to the State Government under Chief Lucky Igbinedion’s administration and when he did not get what he wanted, he dumped the party and moved to another party. “In 2015 the people supported him for the governorship election, and when he failed he did not consult them but abandoned them for another party.

That is the life of a nomadic politician. Like his master, they are dangerously desperate, insatiable and can do anything for power. “For Oshiomhole, the election is a face saving and do-or-die venture having been treated badly in Abuja.”

Wike, therefore, challenged the police and the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the Edo election to correct previous mistakes by conducting free and fair polls.

“We consider the comments by INEC to cancel or suspend the election because of violence as succumbing to the antics of the APC. All they want is violence because they cannot win the election. If the election is suspended, the implication is that Obaseki will serve out his tenure without election in November,” the governor added.

Like this: Like Loading...