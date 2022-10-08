Wike pivotal, needs to come on board but PDP has since moved on, says Bwala

Once the ruling but now the main opposition political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has not hidden its desire to stage a return to power, which it lost almost eight years ago. To underscore his resolve, the party hit the ground running by activating its numerous activities geared towards its aim. OLAOLU OLADIPO in this interview with one of the spokesmen of the party Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Daniel Bwala tried to see how far the PDP has gone in efforts to shake off the internal wrangling within its ranks and efforts being made to resolve them. Excerpt…

What has been your experience since your party and its Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar began jostling after INEC lifted the ban on political campaigns?

Well! PDP is thoroughly and comprehensively in a command position in the campaigns because the party has had its own house clearing issues and has passed resolutions approving the Campaign Council. The NEC has ratified that. The NEC also went ahead to pass a vote of confidence on the NWC. The PDP has also proceeded to conduct the inauguration of its own campaign council.

We have participated in the peace signing. The party has even proceeded to embark on stakeholders’ visit. Last Tuesday, we were in Enugu to meet with PDP stakeholders. In Enugu, we were well and roundly received by the entire stakeholders of the party in the South East. They threw their support behind the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the PDP’s project to rescue Nigeria from the misrule of the APC. Yesterday (Wednesday), we were in Bauchi to engage with stakeholders in the North East. We were well received too in Bauchi. On Monday, we will do the official campaign in Akwa Ibom.

The women also launched their own campaigns yesterday before we proceeded to Bauchi. We have already commenced the campaign processes. We are campaigning and we are engaging. Our position is very clear in the manifesto titled ‘My Covenant With Nigerians’.

We made sure that the document was out enough time for people to see our economic blueprints. It was subjected to technical reviews by experts, I mean economic experts. They looked at it and interrogated it. Our candidate has done engagement with the Lagos Chambers of Commerce. We have engaged with the Nigerian Bar Association where we told them what we are about and where we are about. We have since been receiving feedback from Nigerians who have judged our economic policies as very comprehensive and feasible for the Nigerian nation. Our policy deals with free market enterprise with a little bit of government interference.

This is because when you allow market forces to thrive, it creates competition and more jobs will then be created. Foreign investors have expressed excitement with our economic policy document. They stated that the document is capable of lifting the economy of the state. Unfortunately, our rivals are still looking for the Presidential Candidate. As we speak, their presidential candidate is missing.

Yesterday, he said he didn’t know the whereabouts of his candidate. He was asked the same question this morning on television, he stated that he now knows where he is and that he is in London but when he tried to get him on the phone, the son picked it up and told him his father was sleeping. They are yet to find their candidate who is yet to sit down with the national chairman of the party to sort out the problems created by their Presidential Council Campaign List.

From the way you’ve spoken, you sound very upbeat but there seems to be some drawbacks for your party considering the fact that there are some internal issues to sort out if you desire to win the forthcoming election?

Issues such as?

I refer to the demands of some members of your party led by River State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike?

As par the party’s position, I’m sure you would have known that the party had ratified the decision of the NWC that approved the campaign council. The NEC ratified and then passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the party. Wike’s demands were overridden by the decision of relevant organs of the party and the PDP has moved on. It is always very unfortunate that the media usually take us back to where we have left. Being a party for the people has continued to engage with Wike by pleading with him to understand the need for him and his group to come on board. This does not however suggest that we haven’t moved on.

This is what the media must know, we have moved on. We are way ahead of the other political parties. We have shown readiness and we are way ahead of the other political parties, so we don’t have any problem with anybody or group. On whether it would impact negatively on the fortunes of the party, since we moved on like I told you earlier, we engaged with the South East where we got enormous support.

We also went to Bauchi, we also got overwhelming support in the North East too. You will see the reaction of the South South. The party is moving but Wike is very pivotal to us as a political party, we will continue to plead with him but recent events have shown that Wike is beginning to show some understanding with us and he is working for the party’s success at the polls. The candidate met with him last week and on Tuesday where both of them reached some form of understanding. You heard him say at the end of the meeting that the most important thing for him is the unity of the party, which he said was sacrosanct. If you notice his recent utterances with the previous ones, you will realize that we have made a lot of progress with him and his group. We are surprised whenever the media takes us back to the position that we were before.

For the purpose of clarification and better understanding, can you tell us in specific terms, the demands of Governor Wike and his group and how the party and its candidate are planning to meet them?

Unfortunately for us in the PDP, we don’t whip a dead horse. All the demands of Wike and his group have been well documented in the media for some time. The media have reported it and have regurgitated it for so long. I don’t want to make any elaborate comments that would jeopardise all the reconciliatory efforts that are ongoing.

Seems your party had some other contingency plans should Governor Wike and members of his group remain recalcitrant considering the fact that the party risks losing millions of votes from its traditional catchment areas?

I can tell you that Governor Wike is not in any way recalcitrant. He was visited by the leaders of the party and he said he remains committed to making the party win and that he won’t leave the party. Anything aside from what he had told the leadership of the party is mere conjecture based on the reality on ground. The evidence we have is that Wike said he is committed to the party and that the party is moving forward, so there is no issue arising on whether the PDP will lose Rivers or any of its traditional catchment states. This is fact on ground and this is what we are working on.

How do you react to the decision of the Senate to grant approval to some of the nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari who are perceived to be members or sympathizers of the ruling APC?

If that has to be done, the Senate must have to comply with laid down rules for carrying out such an assignment which are that the people being proposed for confirmation have to be scrutinized by the people, particularly relevant stakeholders. That hasn’t been done. I know that a number of Senators have kicked against that. A number civil society groups have also kicked against it too and we know that that will not stand. That is the situation at the moment because if they do that, they are planning to rig the election. Anyone planning to work with INEC in whatever capacity must not be someone that is associated or affiliated to any political party.

