Wike pledges N500m for burnt Sokoto market, traders

Posted on Author Emmanuel Mash Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has on behalf of the state government yesterday pledged N500 million to support the Sokoto State government in rebuilding the Sokoto Central Market that was gutted by fire on Tuesday.

Part of the money would also be used to support victims of the devastating fire that destroyed goods worth billions of naira. Governor Wike, who made the pledge during a visit to Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, empathised with the traders over the loss of their goods and thanked God that no life was lost in the inferno. Wike, who was conducted round the burnt market by Governor Tambuwal, said he was saddened by the devastation caused by the fire, which razed over 60 per cent of the 16,000 shops there.

“We have come here to commiserate and sympathise with our brother, our friend and the good people of Sokoto State on what had happened to one of the biggest markets in this country, the Sokoto Central Market. “When I got the information last night, I was touched and I said as brothers, what affects you affects us. What affects Sokoto State affects Rivers State. “There is nothing you can equate with life. That there was no life lost, we give glory to the Almighty Allah.

Having come here, I’ve seen the level of destruction, it is unfortunate. People have lost their goods, the state government will have to see how this market will be brought back to the way it is supposed to be. “We sympathise with you.

We identify with you and we know the negative effect on the economy of the various families; families who depend on day to day trading and sales of their goods.” Governor Wike expressed appreciation to the various security and paramilitary agencies that prevented the fire from destroying the entire market. He pledged that the government of Rivers State would support Sokoto State to rebuild the market and ameliorate the plight of the traders with N500 million.

