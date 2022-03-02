Wike pledges to focus on people’s welfare

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stressed his readiness to focus on the welfare of the people of the state, having delivered infrastructural projects and improved the security situation and promoted peaceful coexistence within the state. Wike said the expected economic growth of the state has been secured as the infrastructure provided by his administration has been attracting more investors to the state.

The governor, who spoke at the inauguration of the Oro-Abali Flyover, at Kaduna Street Junction along the Port Harcourt- Aba Expressway in Port Harcourt, said it was time he focused on the politics of welfare of the people. He said: “Now that we have done virtually everything we have promised Rivers people, this is the time now we have to play politics of stomach infrastructure. “What people do not understand; people think when you are in government, from the first day, you should be sharing money; I said, I won’t do that. “I have to work for the people of the state. Now that we have worked, the remaining period will be to feed your stomach.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...