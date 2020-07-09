Wike pledges to support judiciary for stronger democracy

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has explained that his administration would continue to support the judiciary to deepen democracy in Nigeria. He stated that all the arms of government needed to work in synergy in discharging their responsibilities to serve the people with courage and efficiency.

Wike, who spoke yesterday shortly after inspecting work at the reconstructed residence of the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal and other judicial staff located in Amadi flat, and the Judges Quarters in Orazi in Obio/ Akpor Council Area of the state, noted that the three arms of government must work together to deepen democracy.

The governor said his administration had commissioned quarters for Judges of the Court of Appeal while the residence of the Presiding Justice and staff of the same court would be ready soon to boost their morale to confidently discharge their duties.

Like this: Like Loading...