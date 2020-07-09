News

Wike pledges to support judiciary for stronger democracy

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has explained that his administration would continue to support the judiciary to deepen democracy in Nigeria. He stated that all the arms of government needed to work in synergy in discharging their responsibilities to serve the people with courage and efficiency.

Wike, who spoke yesterday shortly after inspecting work at the reconstructed residence of the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal and other judicial staff located in Amadi flat, and the Judges Quarters in Orazi in Obio/ Akpor Council Area of the state, noted that the three arms of government must work together to deepen democracy.

The governor said his administration had commissioned quarters for Judges of the Court of Appeal while the residence of the Presiding Justice and staff of the same court would be ready soon to boost their morale to confidently discharge their duties.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Military seizes stolen crude, PMS worth N47m in one week

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

In its determination to check economic sabotage through ongoing anti-illegal oil bunkering operations in the Niger Delta, the military has seized about 2,640.5 barrels of stolen crude oil, 80,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) as well as 43,000 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). The amount of crude oil and PMS recovered from suspected […]
News Top Stories

Guber polls: Avoid unnecessary litigation, INEC tells parties

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

T he Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised political parties fielding candidates in Edo and Ondo governorship elections to adhere to constitutional provisions in order to avoid the unnecessary litigations.     The commission, at a second virtual Interagency Consultative Committee Election Security (ICCES) meeting, decried the legal crises that dogged last year’s Kogi […]
News

Singer, Mr Dutch continues giveaway spree, gives out N5 milllion to mark birthday

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Nigerian Afro-cyborg singer, Bright Ukpabi, better known as Mr. Dutch who fed 50 thousand less-fortunate Nigerians through his foundation, Mr Dutch Foundation during the pandemic lockdown has continued in the same tradition by doling out 5 million naira to the same set of people to mark his birthday which comes up today, June 26, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: