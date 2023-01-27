Wike: Politicians who threatened me’ll lose presidential election

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that politicians that threatened to deal with him will lost out in the presidential election, stressing that God will not allow them to win. He also described the threat as empty, and explained that his political crime, to such people, seems to be his insistence on equity, fairness and justice to be practiced within the party, which they consider as too tough a demand to satisfy.

The governor spoke yesterday at Community Secondary School 1 in Mogho Town, venue of the campaign flag-off rally by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council in Gokana Local Government Area. Wike said: “Most of you have watched on YouTube where they said they will deal with me when they win. You can’t win. You’ve not won, you are threatening to deal with some people.

Will God allow you?” He pointed to the evil of denying other equal stakeholders due rights that will give them a sense of belonging, wherein the unity of purpose matters within the party. “All of them planning and saying they will deal with us, they’ve not been born. I dare them, let them try it”, he added.

