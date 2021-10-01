News

Wike: Power centralisation, bane of Africa’s devt

Posted on

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has described the centralisation of power and a personalised system of governance as the bane of development in Nigeria and Africa in general, Wike said if the government system in Nigeria and the rest of Africa is not right, it will be difficult to achieve human security, noting that such a government will continue to struggle under costly civil conflicts that threaten the wellbeing of citizens and the very existence of most Africa countries from within. Such sustainable development, he said, will foster economic inclusiveness, offer ethically sound and socially equitable services to every citizenry.

Wike, who made the assertion yesterday while delivering a lecture to participants of the Executive Intelligence Course Fourteen (EIMC-14), of the National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja, spoke on the lecture titled: “Governance, Security and Sustainable Development in Africa: Nexus, challenges and prospects – the Rivers State Experience.”

The participants were drawn from 24 agencies in Nigeria as well as from countries in West Africa such as Gambia, Ghana and Liberia; and included course participants from the military intelligence, security, para-military, law enforcement, regulatory and other federal government strategic agencies.

Wike said unemployment, especially among the youth, has remained troubling while per capita income, life expectancy, access to healthcare, education, water, housing and social security is abysmally low. The governor wondered why a continent with enormous mineral deposits, large arable land and favourable climatic conditions have its 1.3 billion human population living below the poverty line. He said: “No African state was able to meet the Millennium Development Goals, while the Sustainable Development Goals may equally continue to be shifting targets.

Leave a Reply

