Wike Pre-Season Tourney: COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to – Sirawoo

Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Sports, Honour Sirawoo, has assured that the COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly followed during the second edition of the Governor Wike Pre-Season Tourney.
He said this during a telephone conversation with SportsVille at the weekend.
According to him the safety COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed during the pre-season tourney in the Garden City of Port Harcourt.
“Let me congratulate and commend the Sports Minister for his efforts, and praise my colleagues (sports journalists) for the pressure that they put on the system,” Sirawoo said.
It will be recalled that the Governor Wike Pre-Season Tourney Organising Committee chaired by Badawiy Bashir was inaugurated last Monday.
And Hon Sirawoo declared that all the COVID-19 protocols would be strictly adhered to.
He added: “We have directed the committee handling the tournament to ensure that every COVID-19 protocol is adhered to. If you allow two persons to the stadium, they must be subjected to the appropriate screening and protocols. The distancing must be there.
“We want to enjoy good football. We have appealed to the teams to come along with certified copies of tests that they were subjected to, in order actually match our actions on the safety protocols.
“Having said that, the Governor Wike Tournament Committee was inaugurated last week. It is in the second edition, the first edition was fantastic and we saw benefits it brought to our people.
“Rivers State is the home of sports and football features prominently. People haven’t seen quality matches for sometime due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Governor Wike Pre-Season Tourney will kickoff on November 6, with Enyimba, Abia Warriors, Rivers United, Plateau United, Kwara United, Lobi Stars, Nasarawa United, Akwa United, MFM FC, Niger Tornadoes, Gombe United, Bayelsa United, Bendel Insurance, Goddosky FC and Cynosure FC expected to grace the event.
Venue of the tournament is Sharks Stadium.

