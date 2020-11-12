Wike Pre-Season tourney: MFM, Abia Warriors in crunch game

…as Sirawoo applauds c’ships

It is going to be a winner-takes-all game in the match between MFM of Lagos and Abia Warriors at the ongoing Governor Wike Pre-Season Championships in Port Harcourt. MFM currently top the group with seven points from three games, samHowever, Abia Warriors will need to get the total three points to be able to topple Bayelsa United in the group as anything less than a win will eliminate them from the competition. On Wednesday, Bayelsa United walked over Ndala FC as the non-league side failed to turn up for the early morning game.

MFM will need to work on their discipline as they have gotten a red card in each of their three games played so far in the competition. Also on Wednesday, amateur side, Ottasolo FC of Lagos defeated Cynosure FC 1-0 to secure their first win of the tournament.

Apart from MFM game against Warriors on Thursday, Cynosure FC will be looking forward to get something out of their match against host team, Rivers United, while the final game of the day will see Akwa United taking on Ottasolo FC. Wednesday games were watched by the Rivers State commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye ex-internationals, Tijani Babangida and Kadiri Ikhana.e points as Bayelsa United in second position but with a better goal difference and a game at hand.

