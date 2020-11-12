Sports

Wike Pre-Season tourney: MFM, Abia Warriors in crunch game

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

…as Sirawoo applauds c’ships

It is going to be a winner-takes-all game in the match between MFM of Lagos and Abia Warriors at the ongoing Governor Wike Pre-Season Championships in Port Harcourt. MFM currently top the group with seven points from three games, samHowever, Abia Warriors will need to get the total three points to be able to topple Bayelsa United in the group as anything less than a win will eliminate them from the competition. On Wednesday, Bayelsa United walked over Ndala FC as the non-league side failed to turn up for the early morning game.

MFM will need to work on their discipline as they have gotten a red card in each of their three games played so far in the competition. Also on Wednesday, amateur side, Ottasolo FC of Lagos defeated Cynosure FC 1-0 to secure their first win of the tournament.

Apart from MFM game against Warriors on Thursday, Cynosure FC will be looking forward to get something out of their match against host team, Rivers United, while the final game of the day will see Akwa United taking on Ottasolo FC. Wednesday games were watched by the Rivers State commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye ex-internationals, Tijani Babangida and Kadiri Ikhana.e points as Bayelsa United in second position but with a better goal difference and a game at hand.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

NFF appoints Danjuma, Bosso, Olowookere to head coaching crews of National Teams

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has composed new technical crews for a number of National Teams. The composition sees the return of one-time U20 Boys’ Head Coach, Isah Ladan Bosso, with Christopher Danjuma retaining the U20 Girls’ lead role, and Bankole Olowookere emerging as Head Coach of the U17 girls, Flamingos. Former international defender Oladuni […]
Sports

Deschamps: Pogba ‘cannot be happy’ at Man United

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paul Pogba “cannot be happy” with the situation he finds himself in at Manchester United, the France manager, Didier Deschamps, has said. The midfielder has started four of United’s seven Premier League games this season and one of three in the Champions League. Pogba’s future at Old Trafford remains uncertain after he suggested last month […]
Sports

Enyimba gave me Super Eagles opportunity –Nojeem Raji

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Retired Shooting Stars defender, Nojeem Raji, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said playing on artificial turf caused the injury that ended his career abruptly. Excerpts… What are you into at the moment after your retirement? I recently enrolled at the NIS as I am looking forward to starting my career in coaching How has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: