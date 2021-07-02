Wike predicts mass defection in APC, PDP soon

…alleges plot by Rivers’ lawmakers against him

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has predicted a mass defection of politicians in both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) between now and December, noting that politicians will realign ahead of the 2023 general elections. The governor said although defection is an inherent part of the democratic process, those who defected from the PDP lack integrity and character.

Wike, who stated this at the inauguration of the reconstructed William Jumbo, Ernest Ikoli, Eleme, Akassa , Abana and Mbiama streets in Old Government Residential Area of Port Harcourt, added that defection is part of the electoral process. The governor said: “People are defecting; more will defect. Defection is part of our electoral process. As you are defecting, people are coming in.

There are those who are angry there (in APC), they’ll come (to PDP). You that is angry here (in PDP), you will go. That is the game.” Wike also dismissed President Muhammadu Buhari’s assertion that the reason why the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle defected to the APC was because of the good things happening in the APC.

He noted that the APC has wrecked Nigeria and those that defect from PDP are leaving a party that offers hope to one that offers Nigerians none. The governor stressed that insinuation that some governors and others who have defected from PDP to APC were being intimidated, is not tenable.

He maintained that those who have decided to jump ship lack conscience, character and integrity. “If it is by provocation, if it is by intimidation, if it is by coercion, then Rivers State wouldn’t have been in PDP. Because, if there is one state that has been intimidated, if there is one state that has been punished by the ruling party, it is Rivers state.

“Yet nobody can push us, nobody can intimidate us to leave the hope and the future of this country and that is the PDP.” He remarked that those who claim PDP has been unfair to them should also realise that the party had, at different times, wronged Rivers, which accounts for its highest votes since 1999, but that the state has remained steadfast and committed to the ideals of the PDP. “PDP has done a lot of wrong things to Rivers state, but I cannot say we will leave PDP. We will be there and fight the war. The interest of Rivers State will be fought inside the PDP, we will not leave anywhere.

“Even if the whole states abandon PDP, Rivers State will not abandon PDP because we are people of integrity, we are people of character. Anybody who does not have integrity, who does not have character, cannot say he is from Rivers State,” he said.

The governor observed that it is worrisome that some prominent members of the PDP who are aspiring to be presidential and vice presidential candidates, have remained mute instead of speaking out against the maladministration that has characterised the APC-led Federal Government. The Rivers State governor also accused some state and National Assembly lawmakers of plotting against him and conspiring with extraneous forces to undermine the state. Governor Wike revealed that he is aware of their various clandestine meetings in Abuja and warned of dire consequences if they don’t desist from their nefarious scheme. The governor said one essence of bringing prominent personalities to flag off and inaugurate projects in the state, particularly at night, is to prove to the world that, indeed, Port Harcourt is safe. The past President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Onueze Chukwujinka J. Okocha (SAN), who inaugurated the reconstructed streets in Old GRA Port Harcourt, applauded the governor for the great work his administration is doing in Rivers state. Okocha urged Wike not to be distracted by the antics of the opposition.

