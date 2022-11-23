News

Wike presents N550.6bn 2023 budget to Assembly

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday presented the 2023 Appropriation Bill of N550, 666,987,238 to the House of Assembly for consideration. Presentingthe“Budgetof Consolidation and Continuity” to the Assembly, Wike said his administration projected 350,977,495,537.00 as capital expenditure and N175,249,692,497 as recurrent expenditure.

“This amount represents about 63.2 percent of the total budget and conforms to our practice of prioritising capital expenditures over recurrent,” he said. Wike said under capital expenditure, the state will spend N114, 264,480,208 on infrastructure, N36, 999,486,717 specifically on education and N31, 500,002,023 on health.

“Accordingly, the sum of N114,264,480,208 is provided in the 2023 capital budget estimatetofundthecompletion of all ongoing roads and other physicalinfrastructuralprojectsawardedbyouradministration,” he said. The governor said N73,460,278,307 will go for salaries, N7,758,772,851 fornewrecruitment, N33,600,000,000on monthly pensions as well as N12,000,000,000 on gratuities/ death benefits. Wike said the fiscal year 2023 budget is targeted at delivering economic growth, additionalinfrastructureand prosperity for citizens. Speaker Assembly Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani said Wikethroughprudentallocation of resources put in place a road map for the development of the state.

 

