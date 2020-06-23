Politics

Wike pulls out of Edo PDP reconciliation efforts

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has pulled out of the reconciliation efforts of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo.
He disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
According to Wike, some members of the National Working Committee(NWC) of the PDP are sycophants and tax collectors who will never tell the truth.
The governor alleged that instead of the NWC to carry everybody along in Edo, they resorted to using the media to blackmail him.
“I told them that in Edo State, we must handle the issue carefully and carry everybody along. They must respect human beings and not behave like tax collectors.
“They said because an order was obtained from a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, then I am responsible.
“I have had sleepless nights to resolve the issue in Edo state. The Governors of Edo, Adamawa, and Delta states, know what I have done to resolve the issues in Edo State,” he said.
Speaking further, Governor Wike said he has instructed his lawyers to write a major newspaper over an allegation levelled against him in their Tuesday, June 23 publication.
He also accused some members of his party’s NWAC of conniving with the media house, stressing that he will come out with more fact if challenged.
The governor noted that he would no longer participate in any reconciliation and wondered why the NWC now wants to consult governors of the party.

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Democracy Day: Five years on, has Buhari delivered?

Posted on Author LAWRENCE OLAOYE

LAWRENCE OLAOYE writes on the five years of the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration President Muhammadu Buhari has successfully completed five of eight years of his leadership mandate accorded him by the Nigerian people. The President, after defeating his predecessor, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, said his administration would be addressing issues of […]
Politics

With unsubstantiated claim, Trump sows doubt on US election

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Donald Trump opened a new front Monday in his fight against mail-in voting, making unsubstantiated assertions that foreign countries will print up millions of bogus ballots to rig the results and create what he called the “scandal of our times.” The claims not only ignore safeguards that states have implemented to prevent against […]
Politics

‘Why Awgu zone should produce Enugu’s next governor’

Posted on Author By Comr Akpa Francis

  “T he point of modern propaganda isn’t only to misinform or push an agenda. It is to exhaust your critical thinking, to annihilate truth.” -Garry Kasparov.     There is no doubt that the phrase “zoning arrangement” in Enugu State has become a tradition that has been deceitfully planted in the mind of Ndi […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: