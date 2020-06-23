Wike pulls out of Edo PDP reconciliation efforts

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has pulled out of the reconciliation efforts of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo.

He disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

According to Wike, some members of the National Working Committee(NWC) of the PDP are sycophants and tax collectors who will never tell the truth.

The governor alleged that instead of the NWC to carry everybody along in Edo, they resorted to using the media to blackmail him.

“I told them that in Edo State, we must handle the issue carefully and carry everybody along. They must respect human beings and not behave like tax collectors.

“They said because an order was obtained from a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, then I am responsible.

“I have had sleepless nights to resolve the issue in Edo state. The Governors of Edo, Adamawa, and Delta states, know what I have done to resolve the issues in Edo State,” he said.

Speaking further, Governor Wike said he has instructed his lawyers to write a major newspaper over an allegation levelled against him in their Tuesday, June 23 publication.

He also accused some members of his party’s NWAC of conniving with the media house, stressing that he will come out with more fact if challenged.

The governor noted that he would no longer participate in any reconciliation and wondered why the NWC now wants to consult governors of the party.

