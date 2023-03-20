2023 Elections Politics

Wike: Re-Election Of Makinde, Mohammed, Sanwo-Olu Triumph Of Democracy

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has described the re-election of
Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Senator Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and
Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) as a triumph of democracy.

Wike, who stated this while congratulating them for their re-election, noted that they won through free, fair, and credible elections in their respective states.

The governor said: “I am excited by the cheering news of the resounding re-election of governors Makinde, Mohammed, and Sanwo-Olu. I am pleased to express to Your Excellencies the most sincere fraternal congratulations.

“I look forward to us consolidating the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between our States and peoples.”

Wike urged the governors to use the election for their second tenure in office to continue to create a better life and prosperity for all their people.

