Metro & Crime

Wike redeems N30m bounty on kidnap kingpin, Bobosky

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has redeemed the N30 million bounty he placed on Honest Diigbara aka Boboski, the notorious kidnapper and gang leader who died in police custody. Wike announced the bounty last year owing to the killings, kidnappings and other atrocities in Ogoniland and its environs. The state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, who briefed journalists yesterday, disclosed that Diigbara, days before he was arrested, attacked and killed the native doctor who divulged the information on his whereabouts to the police. Men of the command Tactical Unit, following a tiff-off, went after Diigbara at a funeral venue on Saturday, killed his driver and took the suspected gang leader alive. Mukan expressed sadness over the loss of the herbalist and promised that his family would be assisted.

He said: “The Rivers State Police Command is pleased to inform the general public, particularly residents of the state that the N30 million bounty placed on Honest Diigbara aka Boboski has been redeemed. “Following the governor’s declaration all hands were on deck. Men of the Tactical Units of the command worked assiduously and destroyed about seven camps belonging to the suspects, but to no avail. However, we did not give up on our efforts to apprehend him.” “The manhunt for him continued ceaselessly and our efforts in this direction eventually paid-off when in the early hours of Saturday September 12, 2020, he was arrested alive in Korokoro Tai Local Government Area, where he was attending a funeral. “Their attack on us led to the death of his second in command, while he was arrested alive.

“The exchange of gunfire inflicted fatal gunshot wounds on him and he died before he could receive medical attention.” The commissioner lauded Wike’s gesture, stressing that it would encourage hardworking and dedication to service by men of the command, just as he pledged the commitment of the command in ensuring that the state was rid of all criminal elements. He added: “I want to thank His Excellency for trusting in our ability and for keeping his promise. I sincerely promise to work round the clock to arrest the remnants of Bobosky and bring them to justice, while counting on the support of the public, as we secure the state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

My husband has STD, infected me – Wife seeks divorce

Posted on Author Reporter

  A trader, Hahiya Zainab Mabinuori, on Thursday pleaded with a Customary Court sitting at Ile-Tuntun in Ibadan to grant her request for divorce because she is afraid of contracting Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) from her husband, Nurudeen. Mabinuori, who resides in Muslim-Odinjo area in Ibadan, told the court that she stopped performing her role as […]
Metro & Crime

Makinde promises Ibadan flood victims palliatives

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Flood has rendered homeless scores of the residents of Ibadan, Oyo State and destroyed yet to be estimated property. The disaster followed the downpour on Tuesday evening. To ascertain the level of destruction, Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday paid an on-the-spot-assessment visit to the affected communities. Worst were Iwo Road, Olodo, Onipepeye, Ariyo along Amuloko, among […]
Metro & Crime

Niger: Bandits kidnap 10, set houses ablaze

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

Bandits have unleashed terror on villages in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. In the Sunday attacks, the bandits kidnapped at least 10 people, stole farm produce and set several houses ablaze. This came barely 48 hours after the bandits attacked some communities in the state. According to reports, communities affected in the latest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: