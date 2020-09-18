Wike redeems N30m bounty on kidnap kingpin, Bobosky

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has redeemed the N30 million bounty he placed on Honest Diigbara aka Boboski, the notorious kidnapper and gang leader who died in police custody. Wike announced the bounty last year owing to the killings, kidnappings and other atrocities in Ogoniland and its environs. The state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, who briefed journalists yesterday, disclosed that Diigbara, days before he was arrested, attacked and killed the native doctor who divulged the information on his whereabouts to the police. Men of the command Tactical Unit, following a tiff-off, went after Diigbara at a funeral venue on Saturday, killed his driver and took the suspected gang leader alive. Mukan expressed sadness over the loss of the herbalist and promised that his family would be assisted.

He said: “The Rivers State Police Command is pleased to inform the general public, particularly residents of the state that the N30 million bounty placed on Honest Diigbara aka Boboski has been redeemed. “Following the governor’s declaration all hands were on deck. Men of the Tactical Units of the command worked assiduously and destroyed about seven camps belonging to the suspects, but to no avail. However, we did not give up on our efforts to apprehend him.” “The manhunt for him continued ceaselessly and our efforts in this direction eventually paid-off when in the early hours of Saturday September 12, 2020, he was arrested alive in Korokoro Tai Local Government Area, where he was attending a funeral. “Their attack on us led to the death of his second in command, while he was arrested alive.

“The exchange of gunfire inflicted fatal gunshot wounds on him and he died before he could receive medical attention.” The commissioner lauded Wike’s gesture, stressing that it would encourage hardworking and dedication to service by men of the command, just as he pledged the commitment of the command in ensuring that the state was rid of all criminal elements. He added: “I want to thank His Excellency for trusting in our ability and for keeping his promise. I sincerely promise to work round the clock to arrest the remnants of Bobosky and bring them to justice, while counting on the support of the public, as we secure the state.”

