Wike Replies Peter Obi, Says I Never Worked Against You

Following the accusation made by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi that Governor Nyesom Wike worked against him in Rivers State during the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections, the governor said he never worked against him.

Governor Wike stated this on Tuesday while speaking during a strategic meeting with petroleum marketers in Rivers. adding that he never plotted against any southern presidential candidate during the February 25th presidential election.

The Governor who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Emeka Woke, claimed his position during the presidential election was based on the principles of equity, fairness, and Justice.

He said, “You can agree with me that there are a lot of insinuations and misinformation that his excellency worked against the Labour Party presidential candidate.

“I want to stand here to tell you and of course, you know that his excellency is a man who will stand by his words any time any day, and speak his mind.

“His excellency did not work against any southern presidential candidate. The position of his excellency is that of equity and fairness.

“The north has done their eight years and so it is time for the south. That is his excellency’s position. He did not hide it, he spoke about it. And so my brothers, there is nothing to shy away from because our hands are clean.” Woke said.

DAILY POST reports that the event had in attendance, national leaders and members of the Petroleum Product Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers.

Like this: Like Loading...