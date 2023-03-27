2023 Elections Politics

Wike Responsible For Tinubu’s Victory

Posted on Author Goli Innocent Comment(0)

“There’s no way APC could have won without mentioning Wike” – Umahi

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi on Monday thanked his counterpart in Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for “working for” the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 election.

Umahi made the remarks at the commissioning of the re-modeled Community Secondary School, Okoro Nu Odo, in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State.

He said, “God, directly and indirectly, made Governor Wike very much available, and so there is no way APC can conclude about the success of the election without mentioning Governor Wike.

“And we will be asking Asiwaju Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima to please bring Governor Wike to the core administration of the Federal Government. He has a lot to offer for the unity of the country

It’s about how to move this country forward. It’s about how to reunite our people”.

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

