Wike: Rivers’ $10m helicopters diverted for Boko Haram fight

Emmanuel Masha

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has accused the Nigerian Air Force of diverting two armoured helicopters worth over $10 million the state government donated for the purpose of fighting oil theft and sea piracy to Borno State to fight the Boko Haram insurgency.

This was as Wike expressed dismay that some of the equipment provided by the state government to support security agencies to fight crime were often being diverted to other states at the detriment of Rivers State. The governor spoke yesterday while presenting 29 operational vehicles to the Nigerian Police during the re-launching of the Rivers State security outfit, code named, C.4.I, which took place at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital. Wike, who warned that the state would not hesitate to withdraw the gunboats about to be presented to the Army, Navy and Police if they are deployed for use in other states, explained that his administration had continually demonstrated its resolve to rid the state of criminality through provision of operational vehicles, gunboats and other forms of support for the security agencies.

The governor said: “Let the Nigerian Air Force realise that Rivers State government gave them two armoured helicopters. The former Chief of Air Staff never wrote to thank us. Which state has done it for Nigerian Air Force in this country? The former Chief of Air Staff never came here to thank us. But he was using our own armoured helicopter. “Rivers State government paid over $10 million for the armoured helicopters, and we said it should be used to fight oil bunkers in the state, but ask me where are those helicopters today? The Air Force Headquarters has taken them, saying that they are fighting Boko Haram. But, we bought it to fight criminals here; to fight oil bunkers here, but they have taken them away.”

