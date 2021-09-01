Wike: Rivers’ cancer, cardiovascular centre’ll reduce deaths in Nigeria

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said that the Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre in the state was conceived as a response to the many deaths from such diseases in the country. He said the centre was to save the lives of Rivers people and other Nigerians. T he governor said it was sad to see so many people dying because they did not know that they had cancer or heartrelated diseases and could not also afford the cost of going abroad to seek adequate medical attention. Governor Wike, who spoke shortly after inspecting the progress of work done at the health facility in Rumuokwuta and the sand-filled area located in Ogbum-nu-Abali, noted that with such health facility, those who suspected that they had cancer or heart-related diseases can get diagnosed on time. “Most of our people have died as a result of heart diseases, not being able to diagnose it on time. And you ask yourself, how many people have money to travel overseas.

Even by the time it’s diagnosed, having the money to travel overseas becomes a problem.” Wike added that experts in such fields would also be attracted to the centre to support the staff strength to offer the best medical attention to Rivers people and Nigerians.

Like this: Like Loading...