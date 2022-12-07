Wike: Rivers creating new roads due to FG’s failure on East-West Road

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike says his administration is creating new roads through Woji and Eleme towns into Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone to boost the state’s economy due to the Federal Government’s failure to complete the East-West Road. Wike spoke yesterday at the commencement of reconstruction work on the 7.2km long Alode-Onne road and 3km internal roads.

Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke performed the ceremony in Alode, Eleme Local Government Area. Wike said the roads being constructed in Eleme are the 10.3km Indorama- Agbonchia-Ogale-Ebubu- East West Link Road; the 6.5km dual carriage Woji- Aleto-Alesa-Refinery road, the reconstruction of thev7.2km Alode-Onne road and 3km Alode internal roads. The governor said the Eleme council serves as the economic hub of the state and everything is being done to attract more investors while encouraging already existing ones and opening up the area more.

He expressed the hope, that someday soon, the Federal Government could awaken to its responsibility and respond to rehabilitating the deplorable East-West road. Wike said: “Opening all these roads will of course give the companies the hope that one day the Federal Government will remember the East-West Road.” The governor slammed the leaders in the area for not attracting projects. He said: “Look at the only seaport(Onne) wehavethatis employing our youths, while we had a minister of transportation and Orji was an ambassador, what happened? They killed our seaport.”

