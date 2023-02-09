Wike: Rivers to join suit challenging CBN’s Naira deadline

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike says the state government will join Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states in the suit at the Supreme Court challenging the February 10 deadline for naira swapping set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He commended the Supreme Court for suspending the deadline for the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes to cease to be legal tender. Wike spoke yesterday at the County State School, Emilaghan, in Central Abua, the venue for the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in Abua/Odual Local Government Area. He said: “Let me commend Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara states, who took it upon themselves to challenge the Federal Government at the Supreme Court. “I also want to say that the Rivers State Government will join them in that suit to challenge what the CBN is doing. “We will not support anything that will go against the masses, anything that makes the masses suffer.”

