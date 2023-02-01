News

Wike: Rivers voters’ll punish PDP national leadership

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt Comment(0)

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said Rivers electorate would use the forthcoming election to punish the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for abandoning them during the October and November 2022 flooding incidence. Wike made the remark at the Community Secondary School in Akinima Town duringtheRiversStatePDPCampaign Flag-off Rally at Ahoada WestLocalGovernmentArea.

The governor explained that the flooding situation wasdevastatinginsomecommunities of Abua/ Odual, Ahoada West and Ahoada East Local Government Areas with houses submerged, thepeopledisplaced, andtheir socioeconomic life disrupted. Wikerecalled thatthenational leadership of PDP refused to visit those communities when it mattered most during the periodthefloodlasted. He noted that even though the PDP national leadership refused to identify with Rivers communities, they gladly visited flood impacted communities in other States, and identified with them, which can now be interpreted that they hate Rivers State

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari orders agencies to holds toxic fuel importers, others liable

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered relevant agencies involved in the importation and distribution of premium motor spirit (PMS) in the country to hold the providers of contaminated fuel responsible. Buhari gave the directive yesterday in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu. The President also directed that producers and providers of all consumable products […]
News Top Stories

2023: Jega, Utomi, others insist on e-transmission

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

•Charge NASS to expedite action on Electoral Act • NCF canvasses merger of political parties   Ahead of the 2023 general elections, some eminent Nigerians have renewed their advocacy for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy digital technology that would enable electronic transmission of results from polling units nationwide to a designated secure […]
News Top Stories

IMF: How developing countries can avert debt crisis

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called for the extension of the G20’s Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) into 2021, among other measures to prevent what it describes as a “developing country debt crisis.” The IMF made the call in a new blog post written by its Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, and two of its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica