Wike: Rivers voters’ll punish PDP national leadership

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said Rivers electorate would use the forthcoming election to punish the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for abandoning them during the October and November 2022 flooding incidence. Wike made the remark at the Community Secondary School in Akinima Town duringtheRiversStatePDPCampaign Flag-off Rally at Ahoada WestLocalGovernmentArea.

The governor explained that the flooding situation wasdevastatinginsomecommunities of Abua/ Odual, Ahoada West and Ahoada East Local Government Areas with houses submerged, thepeopledisplaced, andtheir socioeconomic life disrupted. Wikerecalled thatthenational leadership of PDP refused to visit those communities when it mattered most during the periodthefloodlasted. He noted that even though the PDP national leadership refused to identify with Rivers communities, they gladly visited flood impacted communities in other States, and identified with them, which can now be interpreted that they hate Rivers State

