Wike: Rivers’ll soon announce presidential candidate of choice

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said that the decision on the presidential candidate that electorate in the state will vote for in the 2023 general election will soon be announced. He said that Rivers electorate, who have enjoyed good governance under his watch and already desirous to reciprocate the gesture, will be told which presidential candidate to vote. Wike spoke yesterday while inaugurating the Rukpokwu-Rumuapu- Izo-Ogbodo Igwuruta Link Road, which took place in Rumuapu community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

The governor noted that his administration has performed and provided critical infrastructure, hence, Rivers electorate should cast their votes only for PDP gubernatorial candidate as well National Assembly and State Assembly candidates.

“Then the other one (presidential), I will come and tell you where we will vote. These ones (governorship, Senatorial, Reps and State Assembly candidates) I mentioned now, make sure you come and vote for them. Very soon, we’ll meet in our houses and a take decision where we are going to”, he said. Wike mocked governorship candidates of other parties in the state for not being in touch with the grassroots, adding that they do not also have any following, and as such, no traditional or political opinion leaders can help galvanise the support of electorate for them.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...