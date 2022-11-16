Wike: RSUTH best Teaching Hospital In Nigeria

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has declared the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital as the country’s best medical facility. According to him, his administration’s huge investment is strengthening its capacity in the training of medical personnel, research and medical innovations.

The governor spoke at the inauguration of Wike noted that there are several other separate health facilities that are integrated into the teaching hospital for holistic service delivery, adding that the medical personnel and students have the best medical equipment that will expose them to contemporary medical practice.

He said: “Go to the University Teaching Hospital, you have the best of equipment you can talk about. I don’t see any teaching hospital in this country today that can compare with what we have at Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.” Wike said the Renal Centre and a hostel for medical house officers that have been completed will be inaugurated soon.

