Wike sacks Environment Commissioner, Tamuno

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday sacked the state Commissioner for Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno. Tamuno’s sack was made public in a statement issued by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, who did not state why the commissioner was sacked.

The statement also directed the sacked commissioner to submit all government documents and property in his possession to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Environment. “The governor directed the sacked commissioner to submit all government documents and property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment,” the statement said.

