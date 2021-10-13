Wike signs bill providing housing for retired judicial officers

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday signed into law two bills passed by the House of Assembly seeking to provide personal homes for judicial officers They are the Rivers State Judicial Institute Law No. 8 of 2021 and Rivers State Housing Scheme for Judicial Officers Law, No. 10 of 2021. The governor pointed out that the law will contribute to promoting judicial independence and reduce all forms of corruption among judicial officers. Wike said: “The second bill, which I’ve assented to, has to do with the housing scheme. This is where I think, when we talk about autonomy, this is the main autonomy the judiciary should be talking about. “And in carrying out judicial functions, one thing that gives people hope is shelter. Part of the reasons why people are corrupt is that they don’t have the opportunity to own a house where they can put their heads at the end of the day, at retirement.”
