Wike signs Executive Order banning campaigns in residential buildings

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has signed Executive Order RVSG – 22 that makes it unlawful for political parties to use premises, buildings and structures in residential areas as campaign offices without approval.

A statement signed by Chris Finebone, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, said the order also prohibits the posting of bills or posters or any other material in unauthorized places. Speaking while signing the Order at the Rivers State Executive Council Chamber, Wike faulted the incessant defacement of expensive public properties, particularly in Port Harcourt with handbills, banners, posters and other unauthorised materials.

The Executive Order 22 also prescribes that “any political party or association or body of persons however called or described that wishes to use any premises, building or structure situate in a residential area in any urban area of Rivers State as campaign office must obtain permission from the Rivers State Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning.”

