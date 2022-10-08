News

Wike signs into law document to ‘derecognise’ Omehia as ex-governor

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has signed a document into law to de-recognise Sir Celestine Omehia as former governor of the State, cancelling the rights and benefits he once enjoyed. Wike signed the instrument at the Executive Council Chambers of the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt, on Friday sequel to the resolution of the State House of Assembly.

It was presented to him by the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor. The governor disclosed that he had always respected resolutions from the State Assembly and never had any reason to disagree with them. He said: “Yesterday, I received a resolution from the Assembly, de-recognising Sir Celestine Omehia, who had enjoyed the privileges of a former governor of the State. “But you will recollect that sometime in 2007/2008, my predecessor, His Excellency, Chibuike Amaechi, did not recognise Sir Celestine Omehia as a former governor of the State. “When we came on board, there were issues and the Assembly felt that, having served as governor, he should enjoy the status of a former governor. “I’ve always respected the resolutions of the Assembly. I’ve never one day disagreed with anything the Assembly has sent to me.”

Wike pointed to the reasons adduced by the leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly that the strength of the information they have now had compelled them to reverse what they did in 2015. He added: “The leader of the House said they have better facts, and what are the facts? “The facts are the Supreme Court judgement which categorically stated that Sir Celestine Omehia was never a governor, because he never stood for any election, and that it will be inappropriate for their (Assembly) legacy that they didn’t respect the judgement of the Supreme Court.” “In this part of our country, people will praise you when it suits them, but when you do the uncommon thing, people will not praise you.”

 

