Wike signs revised 2020 budget into law, donates 41 SUVs to judges

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike yesterday signed into law the revised 2020 Appropriation Bill of N300,370,071,183.33 billion for 2020 fiscal year with reduction in budgetary allocations for capital and recurrent expenditure.

The revised budget, which is 48 per cent reduction from the initial budget, was reduced by the government as a result of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic with its attendant effects on the state and national economy.

The budget was presented by the Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Martin Amaewhule to Governor Wike at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital. The House of Assembly had initially approved the sum of N530,813,357,619.00 billion for the 2020 fiscal year, but later reduced it to N300,370,071,183.33 billion due to COVID-19.

Wike, however, said that despite the reduction in the state budget, his administration would deliver quality developmental projects and services to the people of Rivers State. In another development, Governor Wike has handed over 41Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to Judges in the state High Court, noting that the gesture was meant to improve service delivery in the judiciary

The governor, who presented the vehicles to the Judges at the High Court premises yesterday, promised to complete the Judges Quarters, which he initiated and pledged to release the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to them.

