News

Wike signs revised 2020 budget into law, donates 41 SUVs to judges

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike yesterday signed into law the revised 2020 Appropriation Bill of N300,370,071,183.33 billion for 2020 fiscal year with reduction in budgetary allocations for capital and recurrent expenditure.

 

The revised budget, which is 48 per cent reduction from the initial budget, was reduced by the government as a result of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic with its attendant effects on the state and national economy.

 

The budget was presented by the Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Martin Amaewhule to Governor Wike at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital. The House of Assembly had initially approved the sum of N530,813,357,619.00 billion for the 2020 fiscal year, but later reduced it to N300,370,071,183.33 billion due to COVID-19.

 

Wike, however, said that despite the reduction in the state budget, his administration would deliver quality developmental projects and services to the people of Rivers State. In another development, Governor Wike has handed over 41Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to Judges in the state High Court, noting that the gesture was meant to improve service delivery in the judiciary

 

The governor, who presented the vehicles to the Judges at the High Court premises yesterday, promised to complete the Judges Quarters, which he initiated and pledged to release the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Commissioners, journalists, police to undergo test

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

    C ommissioners and other top government officials in Ebonyi State have embarked on voluntary testing to ascertain their coronavirus pandemic status.   Also, some media practitioners and men of the state police command as well as other security officials in the state have also done same.     The voluntary testing was a […]
News

Imo: Again, contractors take protest to Govt House, demand payment

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

Barely a fortnight after pensioners marched to Government House, Owerri to protest non-payment of their pensions, aggrieved contractors Tuesday stormed the same venue demanding payment for contracts they executed for the Imo State Universal Education Board (IMSUBEB).   The angry contractors numbering over a hundred persons defied the early morning rain to press home their […]
News Top Stories

IGP: Presidential panel ordered Magu’s detention

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has said that the Force was not responsible for the detention of the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. Responding to request for the bail of the suspended EFCC boss by his counsel, Tosin Ojaomo, the IGP, in a letter signed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: